US Refuses to Discuss NATO Deployment

Russian-US negotiations in Geneva came to a sudden halt. Undersecretary of State and head of the US delegation Wendy Sherman (see photo) was authorized by President Biden to discuss exclusively the deployment of US missiles in Ukraine and the presence of Russian troops on the Russian border with Ukrainian. Russia had dispatched its deputy foreign minister, Sergey Riabkov, to hammer out the Russian proposal for a bilateral treaty on peace guarantees recently issued by President Vladimir (...)


© Voltaire Network -


