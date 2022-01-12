We've unveiled the waratah's genetic secrets, helping preserve this Australian icon for the future
By Stephanie Chen, PhD Candidate, UNSW
Jason Bragg, Research Scientist, Royal Botanic Gardens and Domain Trust
Richard Edwards, Senior Lecturer in Genomics and Bioinformatics, UNSW
Researchers have sequenced the genome of the waratah, using a plant that was burned in the Black Summer fires but has since resprouted, offering an emblem of hope for future conservation.
