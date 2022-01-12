Tolerance.ca
Boris Johnson's Downing Street party apology: three key takeaways

By Chris Stafford, Doctoral Researcher, Politics and International Relations Department, University of Nottingham
Following mounting pressure and incontrovertible evidence, prime minister Boris Johnson has for the first time admitted that he attended a gathering in the garden of Downing Street in May 2020 – during the UK’s first national COVID lockdown and at a time when group gatherings were prohibited.

Johnson started his weekly Prime Minister’s Questions by offering “heartfelt apologies”, saying that he knows the “rage” people feel with him and the government over perceptions that the “rules are not being properly followed” by those who make them. But what did we really learn from his appearance…The Conversation


