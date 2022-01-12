Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Prominent Rights Group Forced to Close

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Human rights activist Gamal Eid is seen at a court in Cairo, March 24, 2016.  © 2016 Reuters / Asmaa Waguih (Beirut) – The Arab Network for Human Rights Information (ANHRI), long one of Egypt’s leading independent human rights organizations, announced on January 10, 2022, that it was ending operations after nearly 18 years, Human Rights Watch said today. The group cited a series of threats, violent attacks, and arrests by the National Security Agency as well as the looming deadline requiring all nongovernmental organizations to register under the associations law.…


© Human Rights Watch -


