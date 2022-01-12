Tolerance.ca
Military analysis of the attacks on Kazakhstan, by Valentin Vasilescu

By Valentin Vasilescu
The attack on Kazakhstan on January 2, 2022 involved two independent main groups linked to the same foreign command. It involved about 20,000 fighters, both foreign and Kazakh. These personnel had been trained for jihad in Syria or Afghanistan, as the case may be. The Kazakh and Russian armies were taken by surprise, but managed to regain control of the situation within a week.


© Voltaire Network -


