Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Narrative and reality of the Libyan crisis, by Manlio Dinucci

By Manlio Dinucci
Share this article
The most remarkable thing about the NATO-led operation in Libya is the difference between what the West and the Libyans perceived. For the former, it was the liberation of a People crushed by a dictatorship, while for the latter, it was a foreign invasion that destroyed everything in its path and sent the nation back to the stone age.


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Those who murdered two reporters in Haiti must be identified quickly, RSF says
~ Novak Djokovic: the legal problem of having one rule for some, another for everyone else
~ How does excess sugar affect the developing brain throughout childhood and adolescence? A neuroscientist who studies nutrition explains
~ Prosecuting Trump would inevitably be political -- and other countries have had mixed success in holding ex-presidents accountable
~ Who benefits from a break on federal student loan payments? An economist answers 3 questions
~ The Great Resignation: Historical data and a deeper analysis show it’s not as great as screaming headlines suggest
~ Confused by what your doctor tells you? A new study discovers how communication gaps between doctors and patients can be cured
~ It's imperative that South Africa moves fast on state capture prosecutions. Here's why
~ Big tech, regulators and conservationists must unite to tackle online wildlife trade
~ What it will take for Africa's agrifood systems to thrive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter