Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The discovery of insulin: a story of monstrous egos and toxic rivalries

By Kersten Hall, Author and Honorary Fellow, School of Philosophy, Religion and History of Science, University of Leeds
Share this article
When Frederick Banting’s phone rang one morning in October 1923, it was the call that every scientist must dream of receiving. On the other end of the line, an excited friend asked Banting if he had seen the morning newspapers. When Banting said no, his friend broke the news himself. Banting had just been awarded the Nobel prize for his discovery of insulin.

Banting told his friend to “go to hell” and slammed the receiver down. Then he went out and bought the morning paper. Sure enough, there in the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Those who murdered two reporters in Haiti must be identified quickly, RSF says
~ Novak Djokovic: the legal problem of having one rule for some, another for everyone else
~ How does excess sugar affect the developing brain throughout childhood and adolescence? A neuroscientist who studies nutrition explains
~ Prosecuting Trump would inevitably be political -- and other countries have had mixed success in holding ex-presidents accountable
~ Who benefits from a break on federal student loan payments? An economist answers 3 questions
~ The Great Resignation: Historical data and a deeper analysis show it’s not as great as screaming headlines suggest
~ Confused by what your doctor tells you? A new study discovers how communication gaps between doctors and patients can be cured
~ It's imperative that South Africa moves fast on state capture prosecutions. Here's why
~ Big tech, regulators and conservationists must unite to tackle online wildlife trade
~ What it will take for Africa's agrifood systems to thrive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter