Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese Authorities’ ‘Inhumane Cruelty’ Again on Display

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Zhang Qing (L), the wife of Chinese human rights activist Guo Feixiong, speaks at a press conference before a subcommittee hearing of the House Foreign Affairs Committee in Washington, DC, as her daughter Yang Tianjiao looks on, October 29, 2013. © 2013 JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images “Never could I imagine the Chinese authorities were capable of such inhumane cruelty – to keep him locked up when my life is coming to an end,” said Zhang Qing, wife of the prominent Chinese human rights activist Guo Feixiong, in December. Zhang passed away on January 10 in a hospital…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


