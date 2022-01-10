Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Djokovic Case Highlights Australia’s Cruel Immigration Policies

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic celebrates his win at the Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, November 6, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Thibault Camus While the world number one tennis player, Novak Djokovic, spent four nights detained at an immigration hotel in Melbourne before a judge ordered his release, his case became a jolting reminder of Australia’s abusive treatment of refugees and asylum seekers who have been held in the country’s immigration detention system for years. Since July 2013 the Australian government has forcibly transferred more than…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


