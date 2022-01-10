Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Riabkov expects US to face up to its responsibilities

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Riabkov arrived in Geneva for Russian-US negotiations on peace guarantees. He had dinner with his American counterparts before talks got underway. He said the US proposals for freezing the situation in Ukraine fell short of adressing the issue. "Other priorities are more important for us: non-expansion of NATO, elimination of the created infrastructure, refusal of measures, and not on a reciprocal basis, but on a unilateral basis from the West ". (...)


