Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Josep Borrell sets up siege of Donbass and Transnistria

Share this article
The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, quietly visited Ukraine in early January. He visited the Donbass front line and met with officials from the European Union Border Assistance Mission to Moldova and Ukraine (EUBAM) to implement the economic blockade of Transnistria. Officially, the EU is a peaceful power. In effect, it is preparing theaters of war for (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ How to remain youthful and resilient despite stress
~ Historian offers comprehensive and up-to-date take on South Africa's Communist Party
~ How Ghana lost its federalism -- and lessons for others
~ Rising instability in Mali raises fears about role of private Russian military group
~ Canada isn't responding with foresight when it comes to COVID-19
~ Inclusion, walkability will be key to rebuilding cities after the COVID-19 pandemic
~ 2021’s biggest climate and weather disasters cost the U.S. $145 billion – here's what climate science says about them in 5 essential reads
~ COVID: how to make sense of the UK's new testing rules
~ It's not necessary to trash the environment to extract metals needed for renewable energy
~ Cannabis-impaired driving: Here’s what we know about the risks of weed behind the wheel
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter