Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It's not necessary to trash the environment to extract metals needed for renewable energy

By W. Scott Dunbar, Professor and Head of Department of Mining Engineering, University of British Columbia
Davide Elmo, Associate Professor, Rock Mechanics, University of British Columbia
John Steen, EY Distinguished Scholar in Global Mining Futures, University of British Columbia
Canada could become a global leader in the supply of materials needed for renewable energy systems if it finds ways to control the environmental footprints associated with their extraction.The Conversation


