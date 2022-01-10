Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global Voices seeks an editor to lead our Greater Central Asia coverage

By Filip Noubel
Share this article
Global Voices is seeking a Greater Central Asia editor with strong English-language editing skills and in-depth knowledge of the region. Knowledge of local languages and Russian would be an asset.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Nudges: four reasons to doubt popular technique to shape people's behaviour
~ T-cells: the superheroes in the battle against omicron
~ When industrial policy meets African political realities: lessons from Uganda
~ How much candy do Americans eat in a whole year?
~ End-of-life conversations can be hard, but your loved ones will thank you
~ How the Earth's tilt creates short, cold January days
~ What is 5G? An electrical engineer explains
~ Watch for these conflicts over education in 2022
~ 'Go toss your cookies elsewhere': ten phrases that cause confusion across the Anglosphere
~ Hong Kong: how colonial-era laws are being used to shut down independent journalism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter