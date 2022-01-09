'Lose some weight', 'stupid old hag': universities should no longer ask students for anonymous feedback on their teachers
By Richard Lakeman, Associate Professor, Faculty of Health, Southern Cross University
Deb Massey, Associate Professor, Faculty of Health, School of Nursing, Southern Cross University
Dima Nasrawi, Lecturer in Nursing, Faculty of Health, Southern Cross University
Jann Fielden, Deputy Acadaemic Integrity Officer; Casual Lecturer, Faculty of Health, Southern Cross University
Marie Hutchinson, Professor of Nursing, Southern Cross University
Megan Lee, Senior Teaching Fellow, Bond University
Rosanne Coutts, Southern Cross University
A study asked university teachers to share some of their students’ anonymous survey feedback. The results reveal insults and hate speech many lecturers deal with each year.
- Sunday, January 9, 2022