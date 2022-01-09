Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The U.S. failed in Afghanistan by trying to moralize with bullets and bombs

By F. Haider Alvi, Assistant Professor of Innovation Finance, Athabasca University
Share this article
Last August, the world watched the chaotic and painful American departure from Afghanistan. It led to a profound reckoning: how could two decades of war end in such humiliating defeat at the hands of Taliban militants?

In Afghanistan, the list of imperial powers that have tried and failed to exercise control includes the British in the 19th century, the Soviets…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How Covid broke supply chains, and how AI and blockchain could fix them
~ 'Lose some weight', 'stupid old hag': universities should no longer ask students for anonymous feedback on their teachers
~ What is the value of a wave? How changes to our coastline could wipe out surfing’s benefits
~ How extremists have used the COVID pandemic to further their own ends, often with chaotic results
~ Should my child have a COVID vaccine? Here's what can happen when parents disagree
~ Supermarket shortages are different this time: how to respond and avoid panic
~ 'Do what you love' could be contributing to the Great Resignation
~ Omicron: Vaccines remain the best defence against this COVID-19 variant and others
~ Feeling powerless in the COVID-19 pandemic? 4 principles of self-determination can help you take back some control
~ How social media can crush your self-esteem
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter