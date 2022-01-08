Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev speech on terrorist attack, by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

By Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Dear compatriots, The anti-terrorist operation continues in our country. The police, the national guard and the army are carrying out large-scale and well-coordinated efforts to restore law and order in accordance with the Constitution. Yesterday, the situation in the cities of Almaty, Aktobe, and Almaty region was stabilized. The implementation of the state of emergency is ensuring results. Constitutional legitimacy is being restored across the country. However, terrorists continue to (...)


