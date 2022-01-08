Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakh Security Council adopts draconian measures against jihadists

The Kazakh Security Council met on 6 January 2021 in Nur-Sultan, presided over by the head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and in the presence of the speakers of the legislative assemblies. The Council took stock of the terrorist attacks that were staged during the 2 January protests over a hike in fuel prices. According to reports, those perpetrating the attacks belong to the same groups of foreign jihadists who fought in Syria. Snipers on rooftops randomly killing protestors and police (...)


