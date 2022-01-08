Tolerance.ca
Overview of two days of siege in Kazakhstan

After the nationwide state of siege was declared and telephone communications were cut off in some areas on 5 January, security forces put the total number of foreign jihadists and Kazakh Islamists at 20,000. About 100 of them were reportedly shot dead in clashes with the army and police. 7 soldiers were killed. 4,400 people were arrested. Some of them could be sent to Moscow for questioning. 748 soldiers and 18 police officers were seriously wounded. 70 roadblocks have been put up on the (...)


