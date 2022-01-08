Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Two personalities arrested in Kazakhstan for high treason

Kazakh Security Council President Karim Masimov (photo), who was removed from office on 6 January, has been detained on charges of high treason. Former President Nursultan Nazarbayev's nephew, Samat Abish, was also reportedly arrested and detained on charges of high treason. However, his arrest has yet to be confirmed. Some years ago, one of Nursultan Nazarbayev's sons-in-law had attempted to stage a coup (...)


