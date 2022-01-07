Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US drops PCR test for Covid-19

As of first January 2022, the US health authorities have stopped using PCR tests because of their inability to detect subjects infected with Covid-19. This test was designed to spot the presence of genetic material from certain viruses, but not to identify it. The test can detect influenza just as well as Covid-19 or any other infections, but it cannot defferentiate between them. This is why, in 2020 and 2021, the health services reported very few people with influenza and an (...)


Voltaire Network


