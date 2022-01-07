From delta to omicron, here's how scientists know which coronavirus variants are circulating in the US
By Alexander Sundermann, Clinical Research Coordinator & DrPH Candidate in Epidemiology, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences
Lee Harrison, Professor of Epidemiology, Medicine, and Infectious Diseases and Microbiology, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences
A nationwide genomic surveillance system analyzes positive COVID-19 tests to build a picture of which variants are spreading in the population.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, January 7, 2022