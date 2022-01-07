Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US drop PCR tests for Covid-19

As of first January 2022, the US health authorities have stopped using PCR tests because of their inability to detect subjects infected with Covid-19. This test was designed to spot the presence of genetic material from certain viruses, but not to identify it. The test can detect influenza just as well as Covid-19 or any other infections, but it cannot defferentiate between them. This is why, in 2020 and 2021, the health services reported very few people with influenza and an (...)


