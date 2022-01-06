Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria destroys more than one million doses of Astra Zeneca mRNA vaccines

With a heavy heart, on 22 December 2021, Nigeria destroyed 1,066,214 doses of Astra Zeneca mRNA vaccines donated by Western countries through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access program (COVAX) under the auspices of the World Health Organization. Donor countries had “generously” shipped vaccines that were nearing the end of their shelf life and could, therefore, no longer be released without endangering patients. Let us recall, in passing, that mRNA vaccines are not strictly speaking (...)


© Voltaire Network -


