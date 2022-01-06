Tolerance.ca
Biden urges America to see the truth of Jan. 6 – and understand its place in history

By John M. Murphy, Professor of Communication, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Rioters at the Capitol represented a ‘dagger against the throat’ of American democracy, President Biden said in an address laden with imagery.The Conversation


