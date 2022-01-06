Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Surprisingly few animals die in wildfires – and that means we can help more in the aftermath

By Chris J Jolly, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Charles Sturt University
Dale Nimmo, Associate Professor in Ecology, Charles Sturt University
Share this article
The estimate that one billion animals were killed by Australia’s 2019-20 Black Summer fires drew international attention to the fate of wildlife during fire.

This estimate assumed all animals in the fire’s path were killed by the flames, or in the immediate aftermath due to injury, predation, dehydration or starvation.

However, our new research,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Multiracism: why we need to pay attention to the world’s many racisms
~ How democracy gets eroded – lessons from a Nixon expert
~ Vital Signs: Sydney to Newcastle fast rail makes sense. Making trains locally does not
~ As COVID rips through Australia, is Scott Morrison's media strategy starting to fail as well?
~ Free rapid antigen tests makes economic sense for governments, our analysis shows
~ Trinidad and Tobago loses three musical treasures at the start of 2022
~ Independent media unable to cover protests in Kazakhstan
~ Real shooting stars exist, but they aren't the streaks you see in a clear night sky
~ When endangered species recover, humans may need to make room for them – and it's not always easy
~ Underwater videos could help explain why thousands of starfish are stranded on Welsh beaches
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter