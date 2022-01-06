As COVID rips through Australia, is Scott Morrison's media strategy starting to fail as well?
By Denis Muller, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
As he embarks on an election year, there is a question about whether Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s media communications strategy, which has served him well for a long time, is fit for the current political environment.
The strategy is predicated on the proposition that Morrison is the government’s prime political asset, to be protected as necessary and exploited where possible. Doubtless this is a legacy of his “miracle” win in 2019.
To this end, it has four central elements.
The first is to maximise his visibility when there is good news or an “announceable”…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 6, 2022