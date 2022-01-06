Parklets, traffic-free zones and outdoor eating: how COVID is transforming our cities
By Michele Acuto, Professor of Global Urban Politics and Director, Connected Cities Lab, The University of Melbourne
Dan Hill, Visiting Professor of Practice, UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose, UCL
Residents across the world have seen how the pandemic has ushered in changes – shall and big – to the way their cities look and function.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 5, 2022