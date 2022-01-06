Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Paris Agreement is working as intended, but we’ve still got a long way to go

By Matthew Hoffmann, Professor of Political Science and Co-Director Environmental Governance Lab, University of Toronto
Share this article
On the tail of yet another year of climate disasters, 2022 ushers in the final version of the Paris Agreement, making it a functioning global climate treaty. But it alone can’t save us.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Trinidad and Tobago loses three musical treasures at the start of 2022
~ Independent media unable to cover protests in Kazakhstan
~ Real shooting stars exist, but they aren't the streaks you see in a clear night sky
~ When endangered species recover, humans may need to make room for them – and it's not always easy
~ Underwater videos could help explain why thousands of starfish are stranded on Welsh beaches
~ College students with young kids – especially mothers – find themselves in a time crunch
~ The 'China shock' of trade in the 2000s reverberates in US politics and economics – and warns of the dangers for fossil fuel workers
~ Real estate in the metaverse is booming. Is it really such a crazy idea?
~ Can a Christian flag fly at city hall? The Supreme Court will have to decide
~ Until we address chronic underfunding, Canada will keep failing at emergency management
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter