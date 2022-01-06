Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Guinea's mineral wealth can be used to benefit ordinary people: here's a to-do list

By Dr Penda Diallo, Qualitative Research Manager, Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI), Honorary Lecturer, Camborne School of Mines, University of Exeter, and Visiting Research Associate, African Leadership Centre (ALC), School of Global Affairs, King's College London, King's College London
Guinea is one of the world’s poorest countries. It’s ranked 160th out of 161 when it comes to health, 159th in education and 152nd in living conditions. Yet it is the world’s largest producer of bauxite and has the world’s largest reserves. Bauxite is used to make aluminium.

Successive regimes in Guinea have used mining to maintain the status quo. This has allowed the state to function despite ongoing internal socio-economic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


