Human Rights Observatory

In Latin America, not only abortions but miscarriages can lead to jail time

By Megan Rivers-Moore, Associate Professor, Women's and Gender Studies, Carleton University
As debates about abortion heat up in the U.S. once again, we need to pay attention to the hard-fought struggles over abortion in other nations where religion plays a key role in politics and public life.The Conversation


© The Conversation


