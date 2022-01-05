Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Insurance isn't enough: Governments need to do better on natural disaster resilience

By Anne E. Kleffner, Professor, Risk Management and Insurance, University of Calgary
Mary Kelly, Chair in Insurance and Professor, Finance, Wilfrid Laurier University
Although insurance is important in natural disaster recovery, government and property owners also play an important role in protecting Canadians against the impact of catastrophic weather events.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


