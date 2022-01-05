Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five chemistry research projects that you can get involved in

By Mark Lorch, Professor of Science Communication and Chemistry, University of Hull
Samantha Richardson, Lecturer of Analytical Chemistry, University of Hull
Share this article
Sometimes the most powerful tool in research is people spending a few minutes to record their observations while going about their daily lives. An early example of this sort of “citizen science” is the annual garden bird watch in the UK, which has been running since 1978 and is organised by the nature conservation charity, RSBP. All you need do to take part is spending an hour watching the wildlife in you garden or…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Afghanistan: radio station owners discuss economic problems, self-censorship
~ Learn time management to make those New Year's resolutions stick
~ Insurance isn't enough: Governments need to do better on natural disaster resilience
~ A competitive cooking show puts a humble fermented rice dish on the global stage
~ Increasing numbers of physical attacks on European journalists as they report on COVID and other stories
~ Parklets, traffic-free zones and outdoor eating: how COVID is tranforming our cities
~ Afghanistan : radio station owners discuss economic problems, self-censorship
~ Integrating health and social care: seven steps for success
~ COVID is caused by a virus – so why are researchers treating it with antibiotics?
~ Faroe Islands superspreader event: why transmission among the triple-vaxxed shouldn't alarm you
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter