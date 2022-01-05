Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indians give Chinese places hilarious names after China renames 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh

By Rezwan
Share this article
As China renamed 15 places in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, Indians on Twitter responded by renaming Chinese places with Indian names.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Afghanistan : radio station owners discuss economic problems, self-censorship
~ Integrating health and social care: seven steps for success
~ COVID is caused by a virus – so why are researchers treating it with antibiotics?
~ Faroe Islands superspreader event: why transmission among the triple-vaxxed shouldn't alarm you
~ Charity shops: why they beat the rest of the high street as a retail experience
~ What's the difference between sugar, other natural sweeteners and artificial sweeteners? A food chemist explains sweet science
~ 'Don’t Look Up': Hollywood's primer on climate denial illustrates 5 myths that fuel rejection of science
~ How cybercriminals turn paper checks stolen from mailboxes into bitcoin
~ When researchers don't have the proteins they need, they can get AI to 'hallucinate' new structures
~ Online tools put will-writing in reach for most people – but they're not the end of the line for producing a legally binding document
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter