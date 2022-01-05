Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nationwide Protests, Violence Rock Kazakhstan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators stand in front of a police line during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 5, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov Hundreds of people have been detained and dozens injured in nationwide protests sweeping across Kazakhstan since January 2. Amid chaotic scenes today protesters in Almaty, the country’s largest city, and Aktobe, in Kazakhstan’s west, stormed city mayor’s offices, while protests escalated in other cities. President Kasym-Jomart Tokaev has declared a two-week state of emergency in Almaty, Nur-Sultan, and the western Mangystau region,…


