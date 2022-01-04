Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Republicans draw from apocalyptic narratives to inform 'Demoncrat' conspiracy theories

By Christopher Douglas, Professor of American Literature and Religion, University of Victoria
Share this article
In the United States, a “demoncrat” is an occasional slur among conservatives for a Democratic Party politician or voter, implying that the party is, well, demonic.

While demoncrat is not quite popular usage, the concept, it turns out, is widespread. A recent poll by the Public Religion Research Institute indicates that 18 per cent of Americans believe that the “government, media and financial worlds in the U.S. are controlled by a group of Satan-worshipping…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ From Facebook to Volkswagen and Samsung: why national stereotypes matter during corporate crises
~ House dust from 35 countries reveals our global toxic contaminant exposure and health risk
~ Learn how to make a sonobe unit in origami – and unlock a world of mathematical wonder
~ 4 plant-based foods to eat every week (and why science suggests they're good for you)
~ Indian women journalists “auctioned” on sexist and discriminatory website
~ In Latin American, not only abortions but miscarriages can lead to jail time
~ U.S. abortion bans compel women to be not just Good Samaritans, but 'splendid' ones
~ Tourette's syndrome: just a joke?
~ Describing the U.S. Capitol attackers as out of a ‘zombie movie’ was unsurprising, given the rise of apocalyptic narratives
~ Coronavirus and culture wars: Spain's bullfighting industry faces a crunch point in 2022
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter