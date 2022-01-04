Tourette's syndrome: just a joke?
By Melina Malli, Senior Research Associate, University of Oxford
Rachel Forrester-Jones, Director and Professor of the School of Health Studies, Western University, Ontario, Canada and Hon Professor in Social Policy at the University of Bath, UK, Western University
We don’t laugh at people with bipolar disorder or post-traumatic stress disorder, so why is it OK to laugh at people with Tourette’s?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 4, 2022