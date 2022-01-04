Bike kitchens: the community-run repair workshops that help build a culture of cycling
By Simon Batterbury, Associate Professor, The University of Melbourne
Alejandro Manga, PhD candidate, Drexel University
Matthias Kowasch, Professor of Didactics in Geography, Pädagogische Hochschule Steiermark
Ruth Lane, Associate Professor in Human Geography, Monash University
Building a culture of cycling is essential, especially where bike use is low. A global movement of community bike workshops, also known as bike kitchens, can help.
