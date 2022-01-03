Planning, stress and worry put the mental load on mothers – will 2022 be the year they share the burden?
By Leah Ruppanner, Associate Professor in Sociology and Co-Director of The Policy Lab, The University of Melbourne
Brendan Churchill, ARC Research Fellow and Lecturer in Sociology, The University of Melbourne
Liz Dean, Lecturer in Sociology Program, The University of Melbourne
The pandemic increased housework and childcare for women. It also exacerbated the work that keeps households and families running: the mental load.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 3rd 2022