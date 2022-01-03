Inflation, workforce participation and real wages: 3 key indicators for monitoring the economy in 2022
By Veronika Dolar, Assistant Professor of Economics, SUNY Old Westbury
Marlon Williams, Assistant Professor of Economics, University of Dayton
Melanie G. Long, Assistant Professor of Economics, The College of Wooster
The US economy ended 2021 with a lot of uncertainty and serious problems, such as inflation. How will economists know if things are improving in 2022?
