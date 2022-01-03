Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Garden birds are struggling: four ways to help

By Becky Thomas, Senior Teaching Fellow in Ecology, Royal Holloway University of London
More than a quarter of Britain’s birds are now on the RSPB’s red list, meaning that their numbers are in severe decline.

Some of the recent additions to the red list are thought of as common garden birds, such as the greenfinch. Others, such as the swift and house martin, only spend spring and summer visiting the UK before migrating to warmer climes. But the environment they encounter in the UK, as well as along their migration routes, affects their survival significantly.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


