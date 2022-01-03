Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stop blaming people for choosing bad passwords – it's time websites did more to help

By Steven Furnell, Professor of Cyber Security, University of Nottingham
Share this article
Year after year, passwords like “123456”, “qwerty” and even “password” are found to be the most popular choices and 2021 was no exception.

These reports generally come with the same advice to users: create better passwords to protect your security online. Although this is may well be true, it’s also time to realise that years of promoting this message has had little or no effect.

To improve things, I believe we need to stop blaming people and instead put the onus on websites and services to encourage…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Garden birds are struggling: four ways to help
~ Medical robots: their facial expressions will help humans trust them
~ Independent Hong Kong news outlet Citizen News announces shut down
~ Thinking about a summer fling? Read this article first
~ So you want to cat-proof a bettong: how living with predators could help native species survive
~ A medical scan reveals the secrets of New Zealand's extinct marine reptiles, almost 150 years after the fossils' discovery
~ I'm approaching a 'milestone' birthday. What health checks should I have at my age?
~ 50 years on, The Joy of Sex is outdated in parts but still a fun 'unanxious' romp
~ This New Year, why not resolve to ditch your dodgy old passwords?
~ Working holidaymakers bring in $3bn each year – so, how will Australia ensure they come back?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter