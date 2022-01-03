Tolerance.ca
Independent Hong Kong news outlet Citizen News announces shut down

By Hong Kong Free Press
Citizen News was established by a group of veteran journalists in 2017. In its shut down announcement the news team said they can not fulfill their ideals without any worry.


