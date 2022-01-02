Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How COVID-19 transformed genomics and changed the handling of disease outbreaks forever

By Angela Beckett, Specialist Research Technician, Centre for Enzyme Innovation, and PhD Candidate in Genomics and Bioinformatics, University of Portsmouth
Samuel Robson, Reader in Genomics and Bioinformatics, and Bioinformatics Lead, Centre for Enzyme Innovation, University of Portsmouth
If the pandemic had happened ten years ago, what would it have looked like? Doubtless there would have been many differences, but probably the most striking would have been the relative lack of genomic sequencing. This is where the entire genetic code – or “genome” – of the coronavirus in a testing sample is quickly read and analysed.

At the beginning of the pandemic, sequencing informed researchers that they were dealing with a virus that hadn’t been seen before. The


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


