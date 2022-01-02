Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Life after COVID: most people don't want a return to normal – they want a fairer, more sustainable future

By Stephan Lewandowsky, Chair of Cognitive Psychology, University of Bristol
Ullrich Ecker, Professor of Cognitive Psychology and Australian Research Council Future Fellow, The University of Western Australia
We overestimate how much we think others want the world to return to its pre-pandemic ways, which makes us pessimistic about the potential to makes things better.The Conversation


