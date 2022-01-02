Life after COVID: most people don't want a return to normal – they want a fairer, more sustainable future
By Stephan Lewandowsky, Chair of Cognitive Psychology, University of Bristol
Ullrich Ecker, Professor of Cognitive Psychology and Australian Research Council Future Fellow, The University of Western Australia
We overestimate how much we think others want the world to return to its pre-pandemic ways, which makes us pessimistic about the potential to makes things better.
© The Conversation
