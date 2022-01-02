Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chalk streams: why 'England's rainforests' are so rare and precious

By Rachel Stubbington, Professor in River Ecology, Nottingham Trent University
Kieran J. Gething, PhD Candidate in Ecology, Nottingham Trent University
Tim Sykes, PhD Candidate in Environmental Biosciences, University of Southampton
Share this article
The world has fewer than 300 chalk streams – and England has most of them. These streams occur only where chalk bedrock meets the Earth’s surface, making them globally rare.

Their stable, cool, nutrient-rich waters allow chalk streams to support an exceptionally high number of species – so much so that these habitats are sometimes described as “England’s rainforests”.

Sadly, although some teem with life, the health of England’s chalk streams is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How COVID-19 transformed genomics and changed the handling of disease outbreaks forever
~ Life after COVID: most people don't want a return to normal – they want a fairer, more sustainable future
~ AI-powered chatbots, designed ethically, can support high-quality university teaching
~ Here are some of the political events that will dominate headlines in 2022
~ Plant-based doesn’t always mean healthy
~ Guatemala: 25 years later, 'firm and lasting peace' is nowhere to be found
~ Got health goals? Research-based tips for adopting and sticking to new healthy lifestyle behaviours
~ 'Sallets' – how to eat healthily the 1600s way
~ Cabinet papers 2001: how 'securitisation' became a mindset to dominate Australian politics for a generation
~ Independent TV journalist sentenced to five years in prison in Vietnam
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter