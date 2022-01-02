Chalk streams: why 'England's rainforests' are so rare and precious
By Rachel Stubbington, Professor in River Ecology, Nottingham Trent University
Kieran J. Gething, PhD Candidate in Ecology, Nottingham Trent University
Tim Sykes, PhD Candidate in Environmental Biosciences, University of Southampton
The world has fewer than 300 chalk streams – and England has most of them. These streams occur only where chalk bedrock meets the Earth’s surface, making them globally rare.
Their stable, cool, nutrient-rich waters allow chalk streams to support an exceptionally high number of species – so much so that these habitats are sometimes described as “England’s rainforests”.
Sadly, although some teem with life, the health of England’s chalk streams is…
© The Conversation
- Sunday, January 2nd 2022