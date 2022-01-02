Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guatemala: 25 years later, 'firm and lasting peace' is nowhere to be found

By W. George Lovell, Professor, Department of Geography and Planning, Queen's University, Ontario
Share this article
Twenty-five years after the signing of a peace accord that ended a 36-year civil war, Guatemala is still struggling with violence and corruption.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How COVID-19 transformed genomics and changed the handling of disease outbreaks forever
~ Life after COVID: most people don't want a return to normal – they want a fairer, more sustainable future
~ Chalk streams: why 'England's rainforests' are so rare and precious
~ AI-powered chatbots, designed ethically, can support high-quality university teaching
~ Here are some of the political events that will dominate headlines in 2022
~ Plant-based doesn’t always mean healthy
~ Got health goals? Research-based tips for adopting and sticking to new healthy lifestyle behaviours
~ 'Sallets' – how to eat healthily the 1600s way
~ Cabinet papers 2001: how 'securitisation' became a mindset to dominate Australian politics for a generation
~ Independent TV journalist sentenced to five years in prison in Vietnam
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter