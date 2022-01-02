Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Got health goals? Research-based tips for adopting and sticking to new healthy lifestyle behaviours

By Ryan Rhodes, Professor, Health Psychology, University of Victoria
Share this article
Over half of people who intend to make healthy lifestyle changes fail to do so. Understanding the automatic tendencies that prevent people from enacting a new health habit can help them stick to it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How COVID-19 transformed genomics and changed the handling of disease outbreaks forever
~ Life after COVID: most people don't want a return to normal – they want a fairer, more sustainable future
~ Chalk streams: why 'England's rainforests' are so rare and precious
~ AI-powered chatbots, designed ethically, can support high-quality university teaching
~ Here are some of the political events that will dominate headlines in 2022
~ Plant-based doesn’t always mean healthy
~ Guatemala: 25 years later, 'firm and lasting peace' is nowhere to be found
~ 'Sallets' – how to eat healthily the 1600s way
~ Cabinet papers 2001: how 'securitisation' became a mindset to dominate Australian politics for a generation
~ Independent TV journalist sentenced to five years in prison in Vietnam
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter