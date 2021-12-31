Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Listening to the ocean reveals a hidden world – and how we might save it

By Iain Barber, Deputy Dean, School of Animal, Rural & Environmental Sciences, Nottingham Trent University
Share this article
On summer evenings in the 1980s, the residents of a houseboat community in Sausalito, California would often have trouble sleeping. A bizarre and persistent humming noise would keep them awake, and although they investigated, neither the residents nor the local authorities could pinpoint the problem.

They ruled out noise from generators, and even considered the possibility of secret military tests. It was researchers at the nearby Steinhart Aquarium who finally identified…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ From saunas to flesh-eating bugs: great long reads of 2021
~ How Australia’s biggest wine-growing region came to pioneer alcohol control
~ Is The Matrix a trans film? Revisiting the Wachowskis through a trans lens
~ The messy history of our modern, Western calendar
~ No, putting a spoon in an open bottle of champagne doesn't keep it bubbly – but there is a better way
~ Orright you spunkrats, here's where all our Aussie summertime language came from
~ 'Drained and wary of the future': why you might feel different about New Year's resolutions this year
~ North Macedonia's Zoran Zaev, the prime minister who ‘has done the most to serve his country’
~ How orangutans mothers help their offspring learn
~ Polar bears eating reindeer: normal behaviour or result of climate change?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter