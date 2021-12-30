Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is The Matrix a trans film? Revisiting the Wachowskis through a trans lens

By Naja Later, Academic Tutor in Media and Communications, Swinburne University of Technology
Share this article
It would be easy to interpret the Wachowskis’ films as innately trans, but in doing so, we might be relying too heavily on auteur theory.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How Australia’s biggest wine-growing region came to pioneer alcohol control
~ The messy history of our modern, Western calendar
~ No, putting a spoon in an open bottle of champagne doesn't keep it bubbly – but there is a better way
~ Orright you spunkrats, here's where all our Aussie summertime language came from
~ 'Drained and wary of the future': why you might feel different about New Year's resolutions this year
~ North Macedonia's Zoran Zaev, the prime minister who ‘has done the most to serve his country’
~ How orangutans mothers help their offspring learn
~ Polar bears eating reindeer: normal behaviour or result of climate change?
~ Nature's GPS: how animals use the natural world to perform extraordinary feats of navigation
~ Azerbaijan's controversial media law has grave consequences for media freedom and independence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter