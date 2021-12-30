Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global Voices newsroom songs of 2021

By Sydney Allen
As we reflect on 2021, we wanted to highlight the special role that music plays for our newsroom by featuring our editors' songs of the year.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


